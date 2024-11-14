Golden Star Wassa Tops All

The Golden Star Wassa team

Golden Star Wassa Limited, a gold mining company in the Western Region says it is committed to health and safety standards in the mining industry.

According to the company, its commitment led to their triumph in the final of the annual Inter Mines First Aid and Safety Competition which took place in Accra recently.

The event brought together Ghana’s prominent mining companies in a contest that saw Golden Star Wassa emerging victorious with 80.5 points.

The first runner-up was AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem which had 63.5 points followed by Perseus Mining Ghana Limited, 53 points and Asante Gold Chirano Limited placing fourth with 42.5 points.

The competition tested the knowledge and preparedness of participants on vital first aid, health, and safety protocols essential in mining operations.

Golden Star Wassa’s team demonstrated outstanding expertise to beat their competitors.

The Chief Executive Officer of Golden Star Wassa Limited Carl Georg Baker-Duly was excited in the team’s performance.

He said, “Our commitment to safety is the cornerstone of everything we do. This event is not just about sharing knowledge. It is about reinforcing our culture of care and operational excellence”.

He added, “Every individual who steps onto our site should return home safely at the end of each day”.

“Together, we will continue to raise the bar on safety standards, ensuring a secure and sustainable future for our company and our communities,” he indicated.

The organisers of the Inter Mines First Aid and Safety Competition, the Ghana Chamber of Mines, emphasised the importance of the event in promoting awareness and adoption of best safety practices across the mining sector.

Kevin Keith Ntow, a member of the Golden Star Wassa Limited team noted, “This win shows that our commitment to safety is not just a goal; it is a standard. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished, and this award inspires us to keep raising the bar on safety every single day”.

The Inter Mines First Aid and Safety Competition has long been regarded as an essential platform for benchmarking safety standards and best practices in the mining sector.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi