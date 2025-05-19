FIFA Honors Ghanaian Football Icons Wilberforce Mfum and Nana Pooley

The world football community came together to pay tribute to two cherished figures in Ghanaian football—Wilberforce Mfum and Francis Yaw Frimpong, widely known as Nana Pooley—during the 75th FIFA Congress held in Asunción, Paraguay, on May 15, 2025.

A minute of silence was observed in their memory, a solemn and heartfelt gesture led by FIFA to acknowledge their lasting contributions to the game in Ghana and beyond.

Wilberforce Mfum, a towering figure in Ghana’s football history, passed away on May 11, 2025, at the age of 88.

Born on August 28, 1936, Mfum was a key member of Ghana’s victorious 1963 Africa Cup of Nations squad, playing a decisive role by scoring crucial goals throughout the tournament, including in the final.

He scored 20 goals in just 26 appearances for the national team, cementing his legacy as one of Ghana’s most efficient forwards.

His club career included notable spells at Swedru All Blacks and Asante Kotoko before he made a mark in the United States, playing for clubs like Baltimore Bays and the New York Cosmos. Mfum also represented Ghana at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo, showcasing his talent on the world stage.

Francis Yaw Frimpong, known as Nana Pooley, was a beloved figure among Asante Kotoko fans and served as a vital member of the club’s Supporters’ Communication Team.

His passion for the game was unwavering until the very end. Tragically, he lost his life on February 2, 2025, during a Ghana Premier League fixture between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko SC at Nana Kronmansah Park in Nsoatre.

The gesture by FIFA at its highest decision-making gathering underscored the enduring impact of these individuals on Ghanaian football culture and community spirit.