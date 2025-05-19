Former Ghana Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah Elected Deputy Chair Of FIFA Ethics Panel

Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

FORMER CHIEF Justice of Ghana, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has been elected as a Deputy Chairperson of FIFA’s Adjudicatory Chamber for a four-year term. The appointment was announced during the 75th FIFA Congress held in Asunción, Paraguay, on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

In his new role, Justice Anin-Yeboah will help oversee ethics-related cases within global football. The Adjudicatory Chamber reviews investigations conducted by FIFA’s Investigatory Chamber, determines whether proceedings should continue, and issues sanctions in line with FIFA’s statutes and ethics code.

Justice Anin-Yeboah brings significant legal and sports governance experience to the position. He served as Ghana’s 14th Chief Justice and has previously worked with both FIFA and the Ghana Football Association on matters relating to governance and integrity in sport.

His appointment comes alongside that of other global legal experts, forming a diverse and experienced chamber chaired by Colombia’s María Claudia Rojas.

Justice Anin-Yeboah joins Fiti Sunia of American Samoa as Deputy Chair, with members drawn from Chile, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Nigeria, Jamaica, and Turkey.