FIFA Shifts Ghana’s World Cup Qualifier Against Central African Republic To Meknes

FIFA has informed the Ghana Football Association of a venue change for the Black Stars’ penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The match, which remains scheduled for Wednesday, 8 October 2025, will now be played at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes in Morocco. Kick-off is set for 16:00 GMT.

The date, time, and officiating arrangements remain unchanged. Mauritian referee Patrice Milazare will take charge of the game, supported by assistants Louis Ralph Fabien Cauvelet of Mauritius and Shaji Padayachy of Seychelles.

Seychelles’ Noris Aaron Godfrey Arissol will serve as the fourth official, while Senegal’s Fatou Gaye acts as referee assessor.

Morocco’s Jamal Kaouachi has been appointed as match commissioner, with Odochi Joan Efughu of Nigeria handling security duties.

The Black Stars will be looking to strengthen their qualification hopes with a decisive performance in Meknes.

BY Wletsu Ransford