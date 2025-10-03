Football4Girls Programme Reaches Takoradi

Some of the participants

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has introduced its Football4Girls initiative in the Takoradi Metropolitan area, a grassroots programme aimed at giving young girls the opportunity to play football, develop their love for the game, and connect with the broader goals of the GFA Women’s Football Strategy.

The launch drew participation from ten schools across the metropolis, including Bedu Addo Methodist Basic, Takoradi Presby Primary, Bishop O’Rorke Anglican, All Saints Anglican, Woode Methodist, Korsah Complex, Bethel Methodist Basic, Perry Hayford, Axim Road Primary, and Bishop Essuah Catholic School.

Designed to boost awareness and participation in girls’ football, the event highlighted the pathways outlined in the Women’s Football Strategy, showing participants the range of opportunities available to them in the sport, whether as players, coaches, referees, administrators, or other professionals.

Alongside educational sessions, the day featured fun activities and friendly matches, which gave the girls a chance to enjoy the game, build confidence, and forge new friendships.

Head of Women’s Football Development at the GFA, Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong, described the initiative as part of a revolution in grassroots women’s football.

She stressed that Football4Girls is a central pillar of the Women’s Football Strategy, crafted to inspire and empower girls while laying a strong foundation for the long-term growth of women’s football in Ghana.

BY Wletsu Ransford