Nurudeen Ahmed Appointed Head Coach Of Ghana U-19 Boys National Team

Experienced tactician Nurudeen Ahmed has been named head coach of Ghana’s U-19 Boys National Team.

Currently in charge of Ghana Premier League side Karela United FC, he will now lead the technical team as preparations begin for the next cycle of youth competitions.

Nurudeen is widely respected in Ghanaian football, having guided FC Samartex 1996 to their historic first-ever Ghana Premier League title in the 2023/24 season.

His coaching career has also seen him manage King Faisal FC and Aduana Stars, earning a reputation for developing young talent and building competitive teams.

He will be assisted by Abubakar Adams, head coach of PAC Academy, while former Ghana Premier League goal-king and ex-Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe joins the staff as Athletic Coach.

The technical team also includes Eric Gawu (Equipment Officer), a former striker for Hearts of Oak, King Faisal, and Dreams FC’s Stephen Ekow Davies (Goalkeepers’ Coach) from PAC Academy Fatawu Mohammed (Welfare Officer).

In the medical department, Dr. Yusif Andani will serve as Team Doctor, with Prince Deku taking up the role of Physiotherapist to ensure players’ fitness and recovery.

BY Wletsu Ransford