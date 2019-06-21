FIFA Takes Over CAF Administration

Fatma Samoura

FIFA has taken over the administration of African football to plug a few gaping holes within the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

In a joint statement with CAF yesterday, FIFA indicated that both organisations have agreed to appoint FIFA’s Secretary General Fatma Samoura as their “General Delegate for Africa” for six months, August 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020.

This will be a renewable with the agreement of both organisations.

The controversial CAF Ahmad Ahmad has proposed to its Executive Committee gathered in Cairo on Wednesday to seek FIFA’s expertise to assess the current situation in the African governing body.

This would help to conclusively accelerate the implementation of the ongoing reform process destined to ensure that the African football ruling body functions with transparency, efficiency while abiding by the highest governance standards.

Ahmad, who comes from the SADC and Cosafa region, is fresh from a probe by the Swiss authorities on allegations of corruption, something that he has denied, but was arrested in France for questioning and then released.

“The Executive Committee has unanimously approved the proposal of the president,” the joint statement read in part.

“As part of this process, it was also agreed that FIFA and CAF will undertake as soon as possible a full forensic audit of CAF.”

Samoura will be assisted by a group of experts who will work in a spirit of partnership with Ahmad and his team in several areas, which include among others, overseeing operational management of CAF, “including governance and administrative procedures.”

She has also been tasked with the efficient and professional organisation of all African competitions; support the growth and development of football in all countries and regions of CAF.

According to the statement, Samoura will stay Secretary General of FIFA and will delegate her functions within the international administration in accordance with the relevant internal regulations.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council has approved this exceptional and temporary measure,” FIFA said.

“FIFA and CAF will work closely together in order to best serve all African member associations to bring stability, serenity, professionalism and effective football development on the African continent where the passion for football is so prevalent.”