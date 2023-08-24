Fight For 2 Slots In NPP Super Delegates Confab

Dr. Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding its Super Delegates Conference on Saturday, August 26, in what promises to be a fierce competition to prune down the number of aspirants from ten to five.

It appears three of the aspirants have already scaled through the process even before the first ballot is cast, leaving the seven other aspirants to fight it out for the two slots to complete the table.

The seven aspirants, including four former ministers, are vying for the two remaining slots in the upcoming NPP Super Delegates Conference on Saturday to join the three front-runners – Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for the main flagbearership contest on November 4, 2023.

The 10 aspirants who have been approved by the Presidential Election Committee of the party for the special delegates’ conference (Special Electoral College) are Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

The rest are Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Joe Ghartey and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Ahead of the conference, a special delegates-based survey conducted by Outcomes International Ghana and Center for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI) UK is predicting victory for Vice President Bawumia with 72.6% votes, followed by Alan Kyerematen with 7.7%, and Ken Agyapong taking a distant 3rd position with 4.3%.

Former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong is 4th with 1.8%, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Food and Agriculture Minister grabbing a paltry 0.6%.

The remaining five candidates went home with 1.3%, with 11.7% undecided.

The Special Electoral College scheduled for August 26, 2023, which would be held at each of the 16 regional capitals, is to shortlist five out of the 10 aspirants for the November 4, 2023 National Conference to elect a presidential candidate to contest on the ticket of the party for the 2024 general election.

The conference will validate the poll results or dismiss them on Saturday.

The NPP has long been known for its rigorous selection process. With a total of ten aspirants in the race, the competition is expected to be intense as each candidate seeks to secure their place in the upcoming main conference.

Among the 10 aspirants, three front-runners have already gained significant traction and are considered strong contenders. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the current Vice President, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Trade and Industry Minister and Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central are confident of securing their spots for the main conference in November.

However, the remaining two slots are up for grabs, and the seven other aspirants are gearing up for a fierce battle. The aspirants are seasoned politicians within the party, each with their own unique strengths and qualities.

The NPP Super Delegates Confab serves as a crucial platform for party members to evaluate and select the most promising candidates to represent the party in the main conference.

It offers an opportunity for aspirants to showcase their vision, policies, and strategies to the party’s influential delegates.

The upcoming conference is expected to be a highly significant event, as it will shape the future of the NPP and potentially impact the political landscape of Ghana.

As the ruling party, the NPP’s candidate for the upcoming presidential election will hold a significant advantage, making this selection process even more critical.

Party members and political enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the results of the Super Delegates Conference, as it will shed light on the final lineup of candidates who will compete for the party’s nomination in the main conference.

The selected candidates will then have the opportunity to present their agendas and campaign platforms to the party’s over 200,000 delegates and ultimately vie for the presidential nomination.

With the NPP’s long-standing history and influence in Ghanaian politics, the outcome of this selection process is expected to have a far-reaching impact. As the seven aspirants gear up for the intense battle ahead, all eyes will be on the NPP Super Delegates Conference being held at 17 centres across the 16 regions on Saturday.

By Vincent Kubi