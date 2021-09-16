Final Funeral Rites of Bawumia’s Mum On October 24

October 24, 2021, has been slated for the final funeral rites of the late Hajia Mariama Bawumia, mother of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

The final funeral rites are expected to be held at the family house in Walewale in the North East region.

Hajia Mariama passed away peacefully on September 13, 2021 in Accra.

She was born on September 15, 1939, and died at the age of 82 years.

The late Hajia Mariama Bawumia was laid to rest at Walewale in the North East region on September 14, 2021 and the 3rd day Dua held today September 16, 2021.

She was buried at the same spot with her husband the late Mumuni Bawumia.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, led the Islamic prayers (Janaza) for the late Hajia Mariama Bawumia before her burial.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was accompanied by elders of the family to pay his last respect to his mother before her mortal remains were laid to rest at the family house.

Hundreds of mourners from across the country trooped to the family house in Walewale to commiserate with the family.

FROM Eric Kombat, Walewale