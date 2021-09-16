Fisheries Ministry Cracks Whip On Illegal Fishing

The board members with the Minister of Fisheries in a group photo

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture has prosecuted five people for engaging in illegal fishing, particularly light fishing.

The culprits, arrested in fishing communities in Cape Coast and Ada were put before a law court and fined 100 penalty units each after being found guilty.

Others who managed to escape the task force had their generators, totalling 20, seized.

This forms part of the government’s measures to end illegal fishing activities in coastal communities and avoid drastic sanctions from the European Union (EU) which recently issued a formal warning to the country.

Minister of Fishers and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson, said supplies of premix fuel have also been halted in communities where light fishing is rampant.

“We have suspended the supply of pre-mix fuel in some parts of the country especially in the Greater Accra and the Central regions. We did it to let them know how serious we are with the fight against illegal fishing.

The premix fuel is meant for the outboard motors and not for the generators so the only way we can prevent them is to stop giving the premix fuel until they have demonstrated that they will not engage in light fishing and we are also sure that they will not engage in the illegal activity,” she said.

She was speaking with journalists after the inauguration of an 11-member board for the Fisheries Commission.

The board, chaired by Professor Francis K. E. Nunoo has Dr. Michael Arthur-Dadzie Esq. Director of Fisheries Commission, Kofi Asumadu Apenteng, from the Ministry of Transport, Commodore Godwin Livinus Bessing from the Ministry of Defence and Mr. Augustine Acheampong Otoo, the President’s nominee as members.

Representative from the Ministry of Environment, Lydia O. Essuah, Nana Jojo Solomon from the Ghana Marine Fishing Officers Association, Dr. Ruby Asmah from the Water Research Institute, Ing. Wilson Kwabena Darkwah from the National Irrigation Development Authority, Stephen Adjokatcher from the National Fisheries Association (Artisanal fishermen) and Levina Owusu from the National Fisheries Association (Fishing Vessel Owners) are also members of the board.

Mrs. Koomson urged the board to strategize to ensure the numerous challenges confronting the sector are addressed.

“Over the past few years, the sector has been confronted with a number of challenges that have the potential to destroy our gains, if we do not tackle them with a sense of urgency,” she said. “I believe with your rich experience and varied backgrounds, we will witness the desired growth in the fisheries sector.”

Board chair, Professor Nunoo, expressed his profound gratitude to the President for the opportunity to serve the country and assured that the board members will offer their expertise to the benefit of the fishing industry.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri