Journalist Enstooled Asomkahene Of Anum-Asamankese

The Organising Secretary of the Parliamentary Press Corps, Samuel Osei Agyei has been enstooled by the Chiefs and people of Anum-Asamankese Traditional Area in the Eastern Region as their Asomkahene.

The Amankrado of Anum-Asamankese, Baffour Kwame Amponsah III, on behalf of the Omanhene of Anum-Asamankese Traditional Area, Barima Essah Kwesi Mensah Bediako III, performed the colourful installation at Anum Ahenfie At Asamankese where he showered powder on him to officially signify Samuel Osei Agyei as new a Chief after other traditional rites were performed.

He was given a stool name Nana Kwaku Agyei Kodie I by Barima Esaah Kwasi Mensah Bediako III and he will serve as the Asomkahene, meaning ‘ear’ of the Chiefs and people of Anum Asamankese.

The occasion was witnessed by all sub-chiefs of Anum-Asamankese, Queen Mothers, friends and well-wishers, members of the Parliamentary Press Corps, family members and Chiefs of the Asomkahene.

Meanwhile, the Asomkahene will be taken through traditional lessons for three days before his official outdooring and coronation where he will swear an oath of allegiance to Barima Essah Kwasi Mensah Bediako III on Sunday during the Akwasidae.

He will be introduced to the people during the durbar of the Chiefs and people of Anum-Asamankese on the same day.

Samuel Osei Agyei, Journalist by profession is currently the Managing Editor of www.frontpageghana.com and Organising Secretary of the Parliamentary Press Corps.