GSS Announce Timelines for 2021 Census Report

Prof Samuel Annim

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has announced the timelines for the release of results from the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Anim, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Accra said the document gives the road map on the different releases that are to be done for the next two years.

The release, he said, will start with preliminary report that will be released on the 22nd of September 2021, which contains the provisional figures gathered from the 2021 population and housing census.

On October 19, 2021, there will be a residential proximity to essential report that will give an overview of how residential unit are clustered among themselves, how farther away they are from essential services and across essential services, according to him.

The document to be released contains six other products with additional eight products that will be released as well, he added.

The Government Statistician further stated that there will also be release of the final and detailed figures for the 2021 population and housing census on the November 18, 2021 which happens to be the African Statistic Day.

He specified that analysis from the regional and district level will end on November 18, 2021.

He concluded that there will be further engagement with the ministries department and agencies as well as the MMDA’s to get into details of data needed for the development.

By Annie Wharton Savage.