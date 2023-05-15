‘Financial Literacy Critical To AfCFTA Success’

Desmond Bredu

The Head of Client Coverage at Stanbic Investment Management Services (SIMS), Desmond Bredu, has underscored the importance of financial literacy, particularly for the youth, in realizing the full benefit of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking at the ‘Women Lead Forum’ in Accra on the topic ‘Implementing the AfCFTA, Africa’s youth as catalysts for action and its success’, Desmond Bredu said financial literacy was crucial to ensure that Ghanaian youth are empowered to drive AfCFTA growth.

He mentioned that “There is a lot of potential in our youth to do remarkable things. They have the potential to push the AfCFTA program and create the development in Africa that we all want to see.”

SIMS is passionate about driving growth in Ghana and across Africa. That is why we have embarked on a series of campaigns targeted at youth to equip them with financial knowledge. This year, we plan on engaging even more people. This is to ensure that every young Ghanaian has access to financial education and skills. They will also be empowered to actively contribute to AfCFTA’s success.

Mr. Bredu also explained that the private sector needs proper incentivisation to work with the public sector to drive AfCFTA forward.

He said, “In order for the private sector to be involved in ACFTA, there must be incentives that make doing business easier like tax regimes.”

The ‘Women Lead Forum’ under the theme ‘Step It Up for AfCFTA’, was organized by the Southern Africa Embrace Foundation. It was supported by the ACFTA Secretariat.