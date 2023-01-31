Fire Destroys House In K’si

AN INFERNO has destroyed properties in a two-storey building at Kwadaso near Siloam Hospital in Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti Region.

According to eyewitness reports, the blaze started on Saturday morning and destroying several items before it was finally doused by fire fighters.

The valuable items destroyed by the inferno included vehicles, car spare parts and others, said to be running into thousands of cedis.

This paper could not immediately establish the cause of the fire even though people at the scene said the inferno was so intense.

According to them, the affected building was used both as a spare parts warehouse and a residential accommodation for a number of people.

They disclosed that the fire suddenly emerged and burned the house and all the valuable items in it, attracting a number of people to the scene.

A distress call was quickly sent to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), who immediately sent their men to the scene to fight the inferno.

According to eyewitness reports, the fire fighters used about five tenders and they spent almost nine hours to completely douse the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi