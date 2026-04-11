Fire Destroys Top Floor Of Building Linked To Bishop Obinim

A fire outbreak has affected a multi-storey building believed to be owned by Bishop Daniel Obinim at Ashale Botwe in Accra.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of April 9, 2026, came to light after a video of the blaze went viral on social media.

The footage showed the upper floor of the structure, reportedly a hotel, engulfed in flames.

Emergency responders from the Ghana National Fire Service were quickly dispatched to the scene. Fire crews from Madina, Adenta, and the University of Ghana stations worked to control the situation and prevent further destruction.

Reports indicate the fire started around 5:00 a.m., with firefighters battling the flames for several hours.

In the meantime, many social media users have expressed concern about the extent of the property damage. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the fire or provide details on casualties.