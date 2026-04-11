Offset Demands DNA Test In Divorce Case With Cardi B

Offset

American rapper, Offset. has reportedly requested a DNA test in his ongoing divorce case with Cardi B, according to new court filings.

The request, filed on February 25, was aimed at determining the paternity of a child believed to be linked to Cardi B and NFL player Stefon Diggs. However, reports indicate that a judge denied the petition.

According to TMZ, details in the filing were partially redacted, with one child described as a “newborn,” believed to refer to a baby reportedly born in November 2025.

The court, however, approved a separate DNA test request involving another child connected to the case.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, and Offset, born Kiari Cephus, share three children together: Kulture Kiari Cephus, Wave Set Cephus, and Blossom.

The pair began their relationship in 2017 after collaborating on a song and later married the same year. Despite periods of separation and reconciliation, Cardi B filed for divorce again in July 2024.