National Film Authority Moves To Revive Dormant Accra Cinemas

James Gardiner (left) and Kafui Danku (2nd R) with others at one of the cinemas

The National Film Authority has begun efforts to revive inactive cinema facilities in Accra as part of a broader plan to restore Ghana’s cinema culture.

A delegation led by Executive Secretary Kafui Danku-Pitcher and Deputy Executive Secretary, James Gardiner, conducted an inspection tour of some defunct cinema houses in the capital.

The team visited former cinema landmarks including Roxy Cinema, Rex Cinema, and Orion Cinema, all of which previously served as major entertainment centres.

According to the Authority, the exercise was to assess the current condition of the structures and explore practical steps for their rehabilitation.

But it didn’t state when the likely rehabilitation will begin.

Officials noted that the initiative aims to transform the abandoned facilities into modern cinema spaces capable of supporting Ghana’s growing creative industry while generating sustainable revenue.

The NFA added that the project forms part of a long-term strategy to rebuild cinema culture and create investment opportunities in the sector.

It also called on private investors and industry stakeholders to partner in the redevelopment process to help restore the facilities into functional entertainment hubs.