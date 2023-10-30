Fire Guts 21 Bedrooms In Kumasi

The gutted house

SCORES OF people have become homeless after fire gutted about 21 rooms in a house at Anloga in the Oforikrom Municipality, in Greater Kumasi on Friday.

According to eyewitness reports, a thick smoke was seen from one of the rooms around 10am, and it suddenly turned into a raging inferno, which travelled at top speed.

Within some few minutes, the fire, which was so intense, had flattened everything that it came into contact with, causing massive destruction to the 21 rooms in the house.

Valuable items such as electronic devices like television sets, refrigerators, as well as furniture and other items were suddenly turned into ashes by the raging fire.

People at the scene initially attempted to quench the blaze, but they realised that they could not do anything to douse the fire.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were eventually called to the scene, but they came to meet 21 rooms already gutted by fire.

The presence of the firefighters, however, proved vital as they did their best to stop the inferno from spreading to nearby houses in the area, thereby preventing more damage.

The firefighters later told the media that it was too early for them to identify what sparked the fire, announcing that investigations were still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the paper also gathered that about 50 people, including women and children, who used to reside in the now gutted house, have become homeless.

The affected people, who managed to flee from harm’s path, were seen shedding uncontrollable tears over their painful loss. They have appealed to city authorities to help them.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr