‘Push Your Limits To Realise Full Potential’

Mr. Joe Anokye, Director General of NCA, speaking at the event

Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Joe Anokye, has urged university students to go beyond their boundaries to unlock their full potential.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the 2023 StatsBank Hackathon Awards Ceremony in Accra, Mr. Anokye lauded the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) for launching this initiative, emphasising its potential to infuse innovation into digital analysis and tap into the exploratory, theoretical, innovative, and creative capabilities of students.

Emphasising the significance of this endeavour, Mr. Anokye stressed that the application of analytics and automation to data amplifies and enriches its value.

He underscored that this undertaking is both pertinent and well-timed, as it facilitates the creation of utility applications that empower planners, researchers, and investors to extract more valuable insights from data, which can be readily comprehended and put to use in various ways.

He also commended the students for their determination and expression of ingenuity in developing applications that will enable the GSS to provide more value to interested parties who need to utilise the StatsBank.

“Every participant is a winner for developing useful applications that will make Ghana a more innovative country driven by digital disruptions and powered by big data in a march towards achieving the requisite SDG goals,” he said.

Winners of the Maiden Edition of the StatsBank Hackathon Awards 2023 were the Badwenba Team from the University of Cape Coast.

Team Data Genius from the University of Ghana was awarded first runner-up, and the second runner-up was Team Robust, also from the University of Cape Coast.

Winners of the 2023 StatsBank Hackathon Awards – Badwenba Team from University of Cape Coast