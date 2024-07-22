Fire Guts Ahantaman SHS Dormitory

Debris of some of the burnt items

Fire has gutted one of the dormitory blocks of the Ahantaman Girls’ Senior High School in the Sekondi -Takoradi Metropolis.

The fire outbreak occurred on Wednesday July, 17, 2024 when all the students had left for their respective classes. Five of the students had all their belongings burnt.

Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the School, Charles Mintaba, who confirmed the incident said the cause of the fire was suspected to be an electrical fault.

“Though the exact cause of the fire has not been established, an electrical fault is being suspected,” he added.

He said, “Trunks, beds, bed sheets, provisions, books, and other belongings of students amounting to thousands of Ghana Cedis have been completely burnt”.

He indicated that personnel of the Ghana Fire Service from Sekondi quickly rushed to the scene to douse the fire.

“It will be difficult for their parents to immediately replace the burnt items. We are therefore calling on organisations, philanthropists and other individuals to come to the aid of the school and the students,” he pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi