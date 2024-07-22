CEHRT Launches 20th Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Amoyaw-Osei unveiling the anniversary logo

Centre for Environmental and Health Research and Training (CEHRT), a leading consultancy and training firm in the country has launched its 20th anniversary celebration roadmap.

Addressing dignitaries at the anniversary launch, CEHRT Founder, Yaw Amoyaw-Osei, said the firm with the vision of being Africa’s leading training and consulting firm in environmental, social, public health, and sustainability, has trained about 60 consultants.

He added that working on over 200 projects, programmes, and plans in the oil and gas, mining, transportation, and other sectors across the country, CEHRT’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond consultancy and training.

“As part of our corporate social responsibility, we dedicated portions of our revenue to Green Advocacy Ghana, our sister NGO focused on environmental education for children and the youth, circular economy, particularly e-waste management and sanitation and pollution studies,” he said.

Mr. Amoyaw-Osei stated that as the firm embarked on the next chapter, “We remain steadfast in our core values: leadership, client-centricity, integrity, excellence and novelty, commitment to building capacity and collective responsibility towards the environment”.

The anniversary celebration will kick-start with a webinar series on August 28 on the topic, “The Uniqueness of Ghana EA” by Mr. Amoyaw-Osei.

This will be followed by a discussion on, “Promoting A Healthy Lifestyle: Balancing Office And Personal Well-Being” by Public Health Specialist, Edith Clarke on September 25.

Kojo Ofori Amoyaw-Osei of CEHRT will tackle the topic, “Opportunities for Impact Assessment Professionals” on October 30, 2024. The discussion will take place at Sakumono Estate Junction, Osiabour Plaza, Accra.

CERT games will also be held on November 30, followed by a visit to the orphanage in December to climax the celebration after which at thanksgiving event will be organised.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke