Fire Guts Mankessim Market Cold Store

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that fire has gutted a cold store at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central region.

Director of Veronica Enterprise, Rebecca Baah, narrating the incident to the media, said the fire reportedly started at 1 PM on Sunday, but residents were unable to bring the fire under control.

She said “I was called that one of the 40-footer container cold store is on fire, by the time we got to the scene everything was burnt to ash. But the other shops were not affected by the outbreak due to the timely intervention of the Fire service personnel”.

Mrs. Baah added “We are calling on government and cooperate bodies to come to the aid of the affected persons”.

Meanwhile, the fire service personnel are yet to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke