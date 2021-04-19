Dr Anyah Named Baron of Ghanaian Economy

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Holy Trinity Hospital, Dr Felix Anyah, has received yet another prestigious honor.

He has been named by The Business Executive magazine as ‘The Baron’ of the Ghanaian economy.

A certificate of honor was presented to him in February this year by The Business Executive “for exceptional and excellent contribution to the business sector of the Ghanaian economy.”

Dr. Anyah, current Board Chairman of the Ho Teaching Hospital, has received several coveted awards over the course of his glittering medical career underpinned by professionalism and generosity.

From 2015-2016, Dr Anyah served as the first Board chairman of Health facilities Regulatory Agency.

In 2017, he became the CEO for Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

In 2018, he won the overall Best CEO Award.

He has also won five best healthcare CEO awards from different organizations and

in 2018 and 2019 , by public voting, he consecutively won the Most Respected CEO in Health sector in Ghana.

By Melvin Tarlue