Madina MP launches “The Islam Project”

Francis Xavier-Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina has rolled out the “The Islam Project” aimed at addressing challenges affecting Islamic activities in Muslim communities within the constituency.

Beneficiary areas include Madina Zongo, Ayi Mensah, Danfa, Otinibi, Oyarifa, Pantang, etc.

Speaking at the launch on Saturday, 16th April, Mr Xavier-Sosu said the initiative is designed to provide educational support for Islamic Schools (Makaranta), Hajj Scholarships, Mosque Projects, Ramadan outreach amongst others.

According to him, it is an innovation to advocate, transform and improve the living conditions of the Zongo communities in the constituency.

“Whiles going round the constituency we realized most of the young children have challenges, a lot of Makarantas and Mosques were not well resourced.

“As a Member of Parliament who wants to lead and create equal opportunities for everyone regardless of their background and religion, I felt the need to establish the Islam Project to respond to these critical needs,” he explained.

The Madina constituency is predominantly a Muslim populated area is faced with a numerous challenges in education and unemployment amongst the youth.

However, Mr Xavier-Sosu noted the initiative will also offer skill development opportunities for the youth as a means of livelihood.

The Human Rights lawyer also admonished Chiefs, Imams, and stakeholders in the Zongo Community to support the project to achieve its objectives.

On his part, CEO of the Islam Project, Mohammed Taufiq observed the initiative is a game changer for the Zongo communities in Madina.

He assured the project will be implemented devoid of tribal and religious biases.