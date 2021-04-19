Scholarship Secretariat Honours Annor Dompreh

Kingsley Agyemang presenting the Citation to Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has been honoured by management of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat following his efforts in the decentralization of scholarships in the country.

In recognition, Registrar of the Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang on Thursday, April 15, 2021, paid a visit to Mr Annoh-Dompreh and presented to him a citation.

“In recognition and sincere appreciation of your outstanding role in advancing the decentralization of Scholarships which has resulted in transparency and increased access to scholaship opportunities in Ghana,” the inscription on the Citation acknowledged.

Mr. Agyemang said the Secretariat was indebted to the MP for his numerous statements on the floor of Parliament and personal interactions with the President, which led to the positive changes in their activities from 2017 till date.

“Through your singular efforts, we can say that majority of Ghanaians numbering about 40,000 who would otherwise not have had the opportunity to have scholarships now have it, and so we thank you and we are very grateful to you for the efforts,” he remarked.

On his part, Mr Annoh-Dompreh expressed his satisfaction towards the recognition and commended President Akufo-Addo for his strong decision to decentralize Scholarships from the national, through to regional and district levels.

He said this was the first time the activities of the Scholarship Secretariat were made to reach every Ghanaian who needed it.

– BY Daniel Bampoe