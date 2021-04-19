NPP Loyal Ladies Equips Members

LOYAL LADIES, a vociferous volunteer group of the New Patriotic Party has once again proven that the group is not election machinery but rather a human centered entity as it moves into the arena of women empowerment.

Simply called Loyal Ladies and credited for reviving young female activism in the NPP for both the 2016 and 2020 elections, the group has touched base with its grassroots.

On Saturday April 17, 2021, the group presented sewing machines and hair dryers to some of its members as part of efforts to reward and equip members to boost their business.

Doing the presentation on behalf of the group, immediate Past President Perpertual Lomokie who is also the Deputy National Youth Organizer of NPP stated that “we can’t pay you for your invaluable service to the party and government of President Akufo-Addo but we want to acknowledge your sacrifices and to empower you”

She said the sewing machines were to “empower the ladies who have the talent of sewing so that they would be blessing instead of a burden to the society”.

“This is what the NPP stands for, Development in Freedom so let’s all take advantage of prevailing opportunities so we can help build a better society for our dear children” she added.

The NPP Loyal Ladies has been organizing various training sessions for its members to enable them start their own small scale businesses.