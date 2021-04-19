Student Gets 10 Years For Defiling 18 Month-Old Twin Sisters

A 22-year-old Senior High School (SHS) student, Patrick Nyarkoh who defiled 18-month-old twin-sisters at Nsuta in the Assin South District of the Central Region has been sentenced to o1d imprisonment in hard labour by a Cape Coast Circuit court.

The convict, admitted the offence of defilement but claimed he was under the influence of an unknown evil spirit and pleaded for forgiveness.

“Their mother left them in my care while I was charging my phone in my room. I fell asleep in no time and before I realized, I had sex with the younger of the twins and I believe I was possessed by an unknown evil spirit to do so, I am pleading for forgiveness,” he implored, the court as he wept profusely.

Prosecuting, Inspector Gilbert Ayongo, told the Court presided over by Dorinda Smith Asante that the convict lives in the same house with the victims’ mother at Assin-Nsuta in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

However, he said, on Sunday, March 21, the mother of the victims left them in the care of the convict to purchase some edibles not far from the house but upon her return she did not meet the convict and her daughters at home.

After looking for them for a while the mother of the victims became suspicious that the twins were in the room of the convict, because he was the only person who was around when she was leaving the house.

The prosecution said she then forcibly opened the convict’s door only to find one of her daughters lying prostate and unconscious with convict pretending to be asleep.

He said she quickly took hold of the girls where the younger of the twins pointed to her vagina while pointing to the suspect, she also noticed some fluid in their vagina.

The prosecution said terrified by events, she quickly called her husband and shouted for help from her neighbours who responded immediately.

Mr Ayongo said the victims were taken to St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin-Fosu where it was confirmed that they had both been defiled.

He said an official complaint was made to the Police and the suspect was arrested.

GNA