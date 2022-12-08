Fire In Our Facility Is Simulation Exercise- BoG

Bank of Ghana (BoG) has refuted media report that its facility has been gutted by fire Thursday morning.

According to the central, the fire incident in it facility is a simulation exercise it embark on today.

It has therefore implored the general public to disregard the reports.

Explaining the reason for fire in it facility in a statement said “The Bank, today, Thursday, 8th December, 2022, conducted a routine fire drill (simulation exercise) to prepare staff for real-time fire situation.

“The exercise was conducted in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service and the Ghana Police Service. As a public facility, routine fire drill is necessary for testing the efficiency and preparedness of the Bank’s safety systems to manage emergencies like fires, and inculcate in the staff of the Bank fire safety evacuation procedures.”

The apex financial management of the country therefore seized the opportunity to caution against false reportage intended to create fear and panic in the country.

By Vincent Kubi