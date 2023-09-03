Fire Kills AAMUSTED Chief Priest

A Level 300 student of the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), in the Ashanti Region, Prosper Owusu has met his untimely death after he was consumed by fire during a hall procession at the school.

Prosper Owusu was among some students of the Opoku Ware II Hall who were allegedly performing some activities around the hall when the incident occurred.

The deceased Owusu was said to be the “chief priest” of the Opoku Ware Hall at the university and was known for leading traditional rites for the hall.

In a video trending on social media, the deceased was leading the rituals by a fire while being surrounded by his colleagues when his attire caught fire, but efforts to extinguish the flames were unsuccessful.

He was was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical attention, where he died.

However, the University management in a statement said they are investigating the incident as they have cautioned students to avoid activities that could put them at risk.

Below Is the School Statement:

Mr. Prosper Owusu, a third-year Mathematics Student of the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), was among some students of the Opoku Ware II Hall, who were allegedly performing some activities in the Hall, on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Prosper got injured and was sent to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) immediately for medical attention. He was reported dead on September 1, 2023.

The issues surrounding the incident at the Hall are being investigated. Management will give further updates.

Meanwhile, students have been cautioned to avoid activities that predispose them to risks and other dire consequences.

The University extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, students, and friends of the late Prosper Owusu.

–BY Daniel Bampoe