Jubilee House Rejects Accusation Of Maltreatment Of Security Personnel

Office of the President at Jubilee House, has refuted claims made by Charles Owusu regarding security personnel leaving their duty posts at Jubilee House due to “unfair treatment.”

According to Mr. Owusu, nearly 77 security personnel decided to leave Jubilee House and return to their units due to the alleged mistreatment they were facing.

In response, the Office of the President categorically denies these claims, stating that no security personnel has left Jubilee House due to “unfair treatment” during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s tenure, which began in 2017.

The Office further emphasizes that Mr. Owusu failed to provide any evidence to support his assertions.

The Office of the President clarifies that any security officer who has left Jubilee House did so either as a result of disciplinary actions or through voluntary decisions made by the officers themselves.

In light of these false claims, the Office of the President urges the public to disregard them and treat them with the contempt they deserve.

Find copy of the Jubilee House statement attached

By Vincent Kubi