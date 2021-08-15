Fire Outbreak At St. Charles Seminary In Tamale

The burnt classroom block at St. Charles Seminary Senior High School in Tamale

There has been a fire outbreak at the St. Charles Seminary Senior High School in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The fire which occurred on Sunday morning, August 15, 2021, destroyed a classroom block made up of six offices, a storeroom and six classrooms.

The Headmaster of St. Charles Seminary Senior High School, Polycarp Kuusokub, who confirmed the incident to journalists said they had finished their Church service and he was home when he received a call from a teacher of the school that a classroom block was on fire.

“One of the teachers gave me a call that I should quickly rush back to the school saying that one of the blocks was on fire. That is the place we keep mattresses we issue to the students, so when I rushed to the place the fire had gutted the block.”

According to him, the school will constitute a committee to establish the actual cause of the fire outbreak.

The Northern Regional Operation Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, DOIII Tisong Charles, said the cause of the fire outbreak can not be immediately known adding that they are still investigating the incident.

He however advised the school management to check the wiring in the school and also ensure that they have fire fighting equipment available in the school.

“ I looked around and I haven’t seen any fire fighting equipment here so I think it will be appropriate if the school can get some fire extinguishers because when the fire starts and you have a fire extinguisher you will be able to quickly control the fire before it gets out of hand so I will advise they check the wiring systems as well.”

This is the fourth time a fire outbreak has been recorded at the St. Charles Seminary Senior High School in Tamale.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale