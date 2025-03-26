Fire PRO To Be Sanctioned – Over ‘Banter’ With Minister

ADOI Alex King Nartey

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Public Relations Officer (PRO) who engaged the Ashanti Regional Minister in a war of words over the Adum fire incident recently is to be sanctioned.

A letter of apology authored by the Acting Chief Fire Officer, Daniella M. Ntow Sarpong dated March 24, 2025 and addressed to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, indicated that disciplinary action will be meted to the officer.

“Be assured that appropriate disciplinary measure shall be taken against the officer to avert future occurrence of this unfortunate incident,” the letter disclosed.

Referring to what she described as “uncomplimentary comments and remarks by a member of the Public Relations Team of the Service in the person of ADOI Alex King Nartey on recent fire outbreak at Adum in the Kumasi Metropolis,” the Ag Chief Fire Officer on behalf and the entire GNFS “unreservedly extend our profound and sincerest regret for any unfortunate comment made against your good self and reputable office of the Regional Minister and Chair of REGSEC (Ashanti Region).”

She affirmed her earlier discussion with the minister on the subject and expressed “appreciation for your contribution, sacrifices and untiring efforts that contributed to the Operational Response and Management of this unfortunate Fire Incident.”

Following the recent fire incident in Kumasi’s Adum market, the Ashanti Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, Alex King Nartey, disclosed that firefighters in the country do not have an insurance package to cover injuries sustained while fighting blazes.

According to King Nartey, officers who suffer injuries while battling fires or performing other emergency rescue operations are responsible for their own medical bills.

He said affected officers can only seek reimbursement afterward, a process he said can be lengthy and uncertain.

This disclosure comes in response to the recent remarks made by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, during his Saturday, March 22, visit to the site of the devastating fire outbreak at Adum in Kumasi.

The fire, which broke out in a commercial building near the Adum Central Business District, led to significant losses, destroying shops, properties, and valuable goods worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters from the GNFS rushed to the scene to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other structures.

However, during his visit to assess the situation, Dr. Amoakohene became visibly frustrated when he observed what he believed to be an empty fire tender stationed at the scene.

He questioned the firefighters on duty, demanding an explanation for the vehicle’s presence if it lacked water.

In response, King Nartey expressed disappointment at the minister’s reaction, suggesting that a simple gesture of appreciation would have been more appropriate.

In his interview with GHOne TV, King Nartey further criticised the manner in which the minister addressed the firefighters, arguing that such public reprimands demoralise personnel who risk their lives daily to protect lives and property.

“We don’t have any health insurance. A simple thank you would have suffice. You could have easily spoken to the commanding officer at that time and get updates, but to create a scene with a camera on you to demoralise the efforts of the firefighters is not right.

“When firefighters get injured at the scene of fire, they use their own resources to take care of themselves and later apply for refund to be paid to them. So if at that moment you don’t have money, you would have to go and borrow money from people to be able to take care of yourself,” he stated.