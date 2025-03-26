Magic Rocker Celebrates Muslims With New Song

Magic Rocker

US-based Ghanaian musician, Richard Essien, popularly known in the world music scene as Magic Rocker, is out with Kumerican Hausa song titled ‘Abinchi Maidaadi’ to entertain Muslims.

He is known for his unique blend of hip-hop, highlife and world music, and is credited with several hit songs, including ‘Baby U Are Hot’, ‘Talk Dirty’, ‘No More War’, ‘Lion King’, ‘Sextisfaction’, ‘Just Like Sugar’, and ‘Stop Speaking Vernacular’, among others.

According to him, the motive behind his new single, ‘Abinchi Maidaadi’ which featured Young Wrigley, is to spread the message of love, adding that, “The song is a unity song.”

He supported his argument by stating that, harmony between Christians and Muslims is necessary, thus, as a musician, he felt the need to communicate that through music.

Magic Rocker added that the song preaches love, thus, it is imperative that the motive and the song itself is supported, because, “we are all one people.”

He, however, extends greetings to Muslims in Ghana and worldwide, praying for peace and unity.

Magic Rocker emphasised the importance of unity, spirituality, and reflection during the holy month of Ramadan, encouraging Muslims to use the period to deepen their faith and commitment to peace.

BEATWAVES gathered that the song’s musical arrangement displays Magic Rocker’s talent for creating melodies that connects with his fans as well as listeners. The song, sung in Hausa, fuses a hiplife vibe with afrobeat.

The song, which hasn’t yet made it onto social media or radio, is a great party tune for any occasion. It possesses all the necessary attributes to satisfy Ghana’s music enthusiasts.

With the new single, Magic Rocker is believed to have done his homework well enough to give Ghanaians as well as Africans just what they expected from him this year.

Magic Rocker, whose songs are well-known in a number of countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, among others, stated that he wants to bring change to the music business in Ghana.

By George Clifford Owusu