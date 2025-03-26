MOGmusic Grateful To Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah

MOGmusic

Renowned Ghanaian pastor and gospel artiste Nana Yaw Boakye-Yiadom, better known as MOGmusic, has thanked Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, the founder and Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel International, for helping his New Wine Concert succeed since its launch in 2015.

According to the gospel artiste, Rev. Korankye Ankrah has been instrumental in the concert planning, having provided financing for its first three years and providing assistance over the years.

As he recalled his once-in-a-lifetime experience with the Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel International, MOGmusic added that he gave the man of God all the honour for opening many golden doors for him that many people could scarcely do.

MOGmusic, who is credited with a number of songs, thanked Rev. Korankye Ankrah for giving him the platforms he needed to advance his musical career.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Changes with Roselyn Felli last Friday, MOGmusic revealed he met Rev. Korankye Ankrah and his activities touched his heart, and “he told me that he will help me.”

According to MOGmusic, he submitted to his leadership and “I can say for three years when I started doing New Wine Concert, he single-handedly financed everything.”

He indicated that the seed money he used for his first album was a donation from Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah to produce that album, “and I owe my success to Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah.”

MOGmusic has produced well-known gospel tunes, earning several awards, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Male Vocalist of the Year back-to-back in 2020 and 2021.

MOGmusic has been performing spirit-filled songs at his New Wine Concert for more than a decade, blessing Ghanaians and fans of gospel music through the concert.

This year is no exception, as Accra has not yet seen the concert at the First Love Church on March 30, while Kumasi has already experienced it.

Joe Mettle, Quame Gyedu, Barry Neequaye, Pastor Isaiah Fosu Kwakye Jnr, and Obaapa Christy will all be featured in the 2025 Accra edition.

By George Clifford Owusu