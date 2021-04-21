Fire Service Probes Mankessim Market Inferno

The Central Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has begun investigations into the fire outbreak that ravaged portions of the Mankessim Market destroying qualities of goods and consumables.

The fire, which started around 10pm and razed several shops to the ground, caused extensive damages to items running into several thousands of cedis.

There were no casualties.

Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, Abdul Wasiu Hudu, told the GNA, investigations were ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.

He said the Mankessim Fire Station was deployed with assistance from Cape Coast and Breman Essiem Fire Stations, but there was accessibility challenge due to ongoing construction works in the market and also absence of accessible hydrants.

The inferno was finally brought under control around 2:20am.

Meanwhile, the Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, has visited the Area to have first-hand information and also commensurate with the traders who lost their shops.

GNA