Fire Service Turns To Boreholes

THE GHANA National Fire Service (GNFS) has started to dig boreholes in its 23 stations in the Ashanti Region.

The exercise is to ensure constant supply of water to the GNFS so that they could respond swiftly to fire outbreaks.

This follows the bad and unreliable nature of fire hydrants in the region, most of which have become obsolete.

Apart from CPC, KTI, Adum, Denyame and some few places, the other fire hydrants in the region are obsolete.

The leadership of the GNFS believes that the digging of wells would make them more efficient and productive.

The Ashanti Regional PRO of the GNFS, DO III Desmond Ackah, said the digging of wells policy has helped a lot.

“Most of the fire hydrants in Kumasi are not operational mainly because of human and other natural activities.

“At some places, the people have ignorantly built either permanently kiosks or other infrastructure on the hydrants.

“Also, in some places, natural occurrences such as erosions have led to the hydrants being covered,” he disclosed.

The GNFS PRO said on Akoma FM that the fast reduction in the number of hydrants in the region had a toll on them.

“Management therefore decided to intervene by starting the digging of boreholes in our stations in the region.

“By this policy, we can reliably get water to help deal with reported cases of fire outbreaks in the Ashanti Region.

“Also, this system will stop situations whereby we are let down by hydrants at a time that our services are needed,” DO IIIAckah indicated.

DO III Ackah appealed to the public to desist from covering fire hydrants with metal kiosks and other infrastructure.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi