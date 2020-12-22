Kwesimintsim MP Elect Supports Police

The NaCCA boss and MP elect for Kwesimintsim constituency, Dr Prince Armah (right) making the presentation to the police

The Executive Director of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Dr Prince Armah says he is poised to support any initiative geared towards improving security in the Kwesimintsim constituency in the Western Region.

To this end, Dr Armah who is also the MP elect for the Kwesimintsim constituency, has presented two motorbikes and 30 bags of cement to the Kwesimintsim Police station.

At a brief ceremony to hand over the items to the police, Dr Armah stressed that security was a shared responsibility.

He said security personnel were there to protect the people and the citizens had the responsibility to give the police the needed support to enable them deliver their service in a more effective and efficient manner.

“I gave them three motorbikes last year to help them fight crime in the constituency”.

“And today too I am here to donate two motor bikes to help them fight crime in areas that that are not accessible by vehicles”, he added.

He said the District Police Command was putting up and office complex for the Domestic Violent and Victim Support Unit “so I have brought thirty bags of cement to support the project”.

“I will take this opportunity to appeal to other individuals and cooperate organizations to come to the aid of our state agencies to help them work more effectively and efficiently”, he said.

He noted that as an MP elect, he was to help the police service to be able to deliver effective and efficient service to the people of kwesimintsim.

“I will urge every body to be law abiding and to see the police as an institution that is always there to support and maintain peace and order in our communities”, he stressed.

Chief Supt Peter Lennox Aidoo, Kwesinintsim District Police Commander praised the MP elect for the support adding’The MP elect has done this before and the motor bikes he provided had made it possible for the police to go to places vehicle cannot go’.

‘I will take this opportunity to appeal to others to also come to our aid because security is a shared responsibility and we can not rely on the government alone’, he pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi