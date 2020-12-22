Al Hilal Intensify Training … Face Kotoko Tomorrow

Kotoko players in training

Asante Kotoko’s CAF Champions League opponent, Al Hilal Omdurman, have intensified training ahead of their clash against the Porcupine Warriors tomorrow.

The Sudanese side were captured in a rigorous exercise at the St. Thomas Aquinas Park yesterday, a day after monitoring Kotoko’s game against Dreams FC.

And to officials of the North-East Africans, the Dreams-Kotoko game offered them an opportunity to assess the weakness and strengths of their opponents.

One of their technical team handlers (Anonymous), who shared their expectations in a sentence said, “We can’t promise a win but want a good result in the first leg.”

In like manner, Kotoko are fired up for tomorrow’s challenge after snatching an away win against Dreams over the weekend.

Interim coach, Johnson Smith, has revealed he will employ similar tactics that accounted for the Dreams win.

He told the media after the Dream victory that “I put in pressure. Only pressure, I pressurized them to put in pressure and win, and any goal counts. Whether we win 1-0 or 2-0.”

“It was not a bad game, we were playing an away game and whenever Kotoko played any team, they raised their level,” he added.

The Accra Stadium will host the Kotoko-Al Hilal CAF Champions League clash tomorrow.

Kotoko parted ways with their head coach, Maxwell Konadu, last Friday after losing their first match in the GPL to Great Olympics.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum