Salah Unhappy At Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is unhappy at Liverpool, and the club are considering selling him, according to his former Egypt teammate, Mohamed Aboutrika.

Aboutrika says one of the reasons Salah is angry is because he wasn’t made captain against Midtjylland in the Champions League earlier this month, with Jurgen Klopp giving the armband to Trent Alexander-Arnold instead.

During a recent interview with Spanish publication, ‘AS’, Salah refused to rule out a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid, saying that his future was in Liverpool’s hands.

Aboutrika, one of Egypt’s greatest ever players, revealed that he spoke to Salah about his situation.

Aboutrika told ‘beIN Sports’ that “I called Salah about his situation at Liverpool and he was upset, but that would never affect his performance on the field.

“I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool; he told me the reasons why he was not happy but they were secrets and I could not talk about it in public.

“One of the reasons that made Salah angry was that he was not the captain against Midtjylland.

“If Salah was a player at Real Madrid or Barcelona, and playing at the same level as Liverpool, he would have won the Ballon d’Or, and it is normal for a Spanish newspaper to ask Salah about Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“In my opinion, Liverpool are considering selling Salah for economic purposes.

“I do not have any influence over Salah’s decisions, he is my friend and brother, and he is smart enough to know what is best for him.”

During the aforementioned interview with ‘AS’, Salah admitted that he was frustrated not to be named captain against Midtjylland.

He said, “Honestly, I was very disappointed. I was hoping to be the captain, but it’s a coach’s decision. I accept it.”