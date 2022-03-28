Firemen Rescue Accident Victims

It took the adept Rescuers of the Ghana National Fire Service, 7 minutes to successfully assess the situation, reassure the casualties, extricate and evacuate the four trapped accident victims from the mangled Toyota Hiace vehicle.

The Rescuers got to the fatal accident scene at Gomoa Bewadze near the Bewadze Fuel Service Station within 6 minutes after dispatch, when the distressing accident call to the Winneba Fire Station.

According to reports, four out of the five accident victims were rescued alive but were in critical conditions while the other fifth person was rescued lifeless from the mangled Toyota Hiace vehicle.

The four critically injured victims are now out of danger and responding well to treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

The Toyota Hiace vehicle with registration number CR 1288-12 which was transporting onions from Kasoa to Cape Coast got smashed at its near side affecting badly the T-Bone section by a Kia Rhino Truck with registration number GB 4816-20 also loaded with teak poles heading towards Kasoa.

Most of the onions in the sacks got damaged.

The Kia Rhino Truck also suffered severe damage to its front bonnet as a result of the impact between the two vehicles.

However, the driver of the Toyota Hiace vehicle and two others on board the Kia Rhino Truck (i.e. Driver and his Mate) who sustained some injuries were rescued at the Winneba hospital before the arrival of the Rescuers.

They have since been treated and discharged from the Winneba Hospital.

Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to the fatal accident.