‘Mr Ibu Poisoned At An Event’

Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu has disclosed he was recently poisoned at an event in Abuja.

The veteran actor has made the revelation days after reports say he was hospitalised.

“I just got poisoned again. It seems my enemies are using me to rehearse (their powers). This time, I wasn’t poisoned in the village. I was poisoned in Abuja last week at an entertainment event. I really cannot explain how I was poisoned because it was a gathering of people, though it was not a big event,” he told Saturday Beats over the weekend.

“I am recuperating, although I have neither worked out nor driven since I got ill. However, I intend to take a walk this (Friday) evening, because I am hopeful that I would get better. I am eating well now, and I’m prepared to go back on set any moment from now.”

According to him, this wasn’t the first time he was poisoned. Back in 2020 his staff were paid by his detractors to terminate his life.

“Here in my office, they brought the first poison, I took it. I was falling around and nobody came to ask. Even the workers did not enter here even though they were hearing me fall around. I vomited something in my bathroom,” he said.

“They paid them and gave them enough money to make sure they eliminate me. All these plans are from Enugu, my townspeople, and age grades that are surprised that I can own some things, build some houses, buy a house in Lagos. They asked them to go and kill me,” he added.