First Lady Urges Strategy For Women, Kids

The First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo- Addo, attended the launch of the “Ngana Zenza Foundation for Community Development” of the First Lady of Angola Ana Afonso Dias Lourenço in Luanda where she urged fellow African First Ladies to develop a comprehensive strategy that has the most impact on their citizens, especially women and children, build a network of supporters and benefactors and establish a reputation for credibility and reliability, which helps in attracting corporate sponsorship.

Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo expressed her support for the work of the First Lady of Angola, adding “As First Ladies, we do all we can to meet the needs of our citizens and derive enormous satisfaction from being there for our citizens, despite the many challenges we face in raising funds and resources and ensuring timely delivery of our projects.”

The First Lady of Angola, Madam Ana Afonso Dias Lourenco expressed her gratitude to Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, for her continuous support and encouragement​and reiterated her total commitment of the “Ngana Zenza Foundation for Community Development”, to the welfare of the people of Angola.

Present at the launch were João Lourenço, President of Angola; Bornito de Sousa, Vice President of Angola and Madam Deborah Katiza Carvalho, First Lady of Cape Verde.