Ghana Post MD Charts New Path

The Managing Director leading Ghana Post dispatch riders

The acting Managing Director of Ghana Post Limited, Bice Osei Kuffour, has embarked on a programme of partnering with state agencies so they would patronise the services of the company.

On the recent Val’s Day, he as the Chief Postmaster and riding a motorbike led a team to touch base with various state institutions where he delivered gifts.

The Val’s Day special delivery promo, ‘Vals on Wheels’, which lasted three days; from February 13 to 15, 2022 enabled shoppers, families, and loved ones to express their love through a pickup service of Ghana Post by contacting a dedicated number at a cost of GH¢20.

Among institutions he visited were the Ghana Police Service at which headquarters he interacted with the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare followed by the judiciary among others.

The Ghana Post MD, on his part, thanked the Chief Justice for granting his delegation the necessary audience. He added, “Currently at Ghana Post our EMS has been more energised with more resources so that anywhere in Accra, anywhere within 24 hours, Kumasi within 24 hours, anywhere after Kumasi even in the North where we do 72 hours.”

At the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Commissioner-General, Rev. Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah welcomed the team and expressed his readiness to partner with Ghana Post.

“I also want to start by congratulating you on your appointment and also wishing you all the best as you try to put in place various initiatives,” the GRA boss said. He appealed to Ghana Post to help explore the digitalisation of the tax regime to make it easier for people to just walk to Ghana Post offices and through the assistance of trained staff help the public to file their taxes online.

At the Ministry of Communications, the minister was overwhelmed with the gesture and aggressive marketing approach by the MD.