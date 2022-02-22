Made In Ghana-UK Festival Slated For June

The 2022 edition of the Made in Ghana-UK (MIGHUK) Festival is finally scheduled for East Wintergarden, London in June this year, the organisers have announced.

The two-day event will be a combined trade show (exhibitions of uniquely made in Ghana products & services), conferences and concerts and is expected to bring together over 5,000 discerning visitors and buyers to patronise Ghanaian products, services, and tourism while enjoying the rich Ghanaian entertainment and culture.

Mrs. Afua Hagan, Director of Communications, in a statement said the festival which will be held on June 25 and 26 seeks to amplify, promote and enhance Ghana’s trade, culture, tourism, and the best of Ghanaian talent.

“The festival seeks to offer about 65 premium exhibitors over 4,000 high-quality buyer-audience; essentially for brand awareness, lead generation, and relationship building; while ensuring a successful attendee experience,” she said.

She also stated that to augment the government’s effort of increasing the capacity of Ghanaian export, effective collaboration with strategic partners in the UK will help to market brilliantly deserving Ghanaian talent (music, fashion, comedy, etc.) to the world.

The organisers have scheduled several activities leading to the main festival; starting with a creative arts workshop featuring Ghana’s leading dance coaches and choreographers, Dancegod Lloyd, Afrobeast, and the DWP Academy crew, who will be participating in a master class in Manchester, Birmingham, and London from April 2 to 16, 2022.

Other activities on the road map include media engagement and workshop at the Kensington Town Hall, London on Friday, April 15, 2022; to be hosted by media partners in the UK and Ghana. Exhibitors Conference in Accra on May 7, 2022 to be hosted by Made In Ghana Consulting Ltd, MoTI, GEPA & AGI. Conference for exhibitors and investors in London on May 28, 2022 to be hosted by the Ghana High Commission, London, Access Media & UKGCC among others.

Till April 30, 2022, registration is open for qualified exhibitors at the offices of AGI, GEPA, Ghana High Commission in London, or at www.madeinghanauk.com.

Made in Ghana UK Festival 2022 was colourfully launched by the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Thomas Mbomba at the ministry’s conference hall in Accra on August 5, 2021.

It is organised by Made in Ghana UK Ltd (London), Made in Ghana Consulting Ltd (Accra), and the Ghana High Commission, London; in partnership with Seventh Street Multimedia; Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration, Ministry of Trade & Industries (MoTI), Ghana Export Promotions Authority (GEPA) and Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke