Injunction Against GHAMRO Dismissed

Abraham Adjatey, CEO of GHAMRO

An application seeking an interlocutory injunction against the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has been dismissed by an Accra High Court.

The application had sought the court to place an interlocutory injunction on GHAMRO’s planned board elections which was scheduled for last year.

GHAMRO’s erstwhile election committee members; Nana Boahene alias Stebo, Rev. Mensah Bonsu, Kingsley Sarpong and Gloria Dzifa Ashinyo, filed a motion for an interlocutory injunction dated November 29, 2021, against the Ghana Music Rights Organisation, the Chief Executive Officer and the new election committee, which was scheduled for hearing on December 7, 2021.

But the court after consideration of arguments made for and against the said motion by the respective lawyers, dismissed the application for interlocutory injunction.

The court’s decision has paved the way for a new date to be set for the board elections to usher in the next Board of Directors.

GHAMRO, in a statement signed by its Corporate and Public Affairs Officer, Prince Tsegah assured its members that “management is taking all due steps to make sure that the normal administrative process in the organisation is reinstated as soon as practicable.”