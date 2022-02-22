MUSIGA Elections In Limbo

Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obuor, Former MUSIGA President

The National Elections Committee (NEC) of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has called off the union’s elections to elect new national and regional executive officers scheduled for tomorrow due to delay in compiling the voters register.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Chairman of National Elections Committee for MUSIGA, Mr. Peter Marfo in Accra.

BEATWAVES gathered that Wednesday, February 23, 2022, was announced as the new date for the elections which was originally scheduled for January 12, 2022.

The national executives of the union, BEATWAVES learnt, will be holding crisis meeting today to fix a new date for the elections.

MUSIGA has not had an elected president since its former president and politician, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, vacated the seat at the end of his tenure in September 2019.

Following Obour’s exit, the first vice president at the time, Bessa Simons was then appointed as acting president by the union’s National Executive Council (NEC).

BEATWAVES gathered that the MUSIGA elections, which has been postponed several times, is expected to be rescheduled to a later date.

MUSIGA in a statement said the postponement of the elections was due to the difficulty in compiling the voters’ registers by the elections committee.

A statement issued and signed by Mr. Peter Marfo, the Chairman of the NEC said: “The postponement of the upcoming MUSIGA elections slated for Wednesday, February 23, 2022, once again due to the delay in the formation of a committee to compile the voters register and the approval of a budget towards the elections.”

The statement mentioned that a new date for the elections of national and regional executives would be communicated in due time.

“A new date would be communicated to MUSIGA members when the NEC meets to propose and agree on a date which would allow NEC to have enough time to compile the voters register which would subsequently be submitted to the Electoral Commission (EC),” it said.

It however, apologised to all the aspirants and members of the union for any inconvenience the decision to postpone the elections may have caused.

Meanwhile, some members of the union told BEATWAVES that the union cannot hold the elections which has been postponed several times because it’s broke and cannot finance the elections.

But in an interview, the acting president of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons denied the allegation saying, “My brother who told you MUSIGA is broke? MUSIGA is not broke. We have enough money to hold the elections.”

By George Clifford Owusu