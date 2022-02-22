Aguero Joins Argentina Backroom Staff?

Sergio “Kun” Aguero

Sergio “Kun” Aguero said he is in talks with Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni to be a part of his backroom staff ahead of the World Cup.

Aguero suffered an arrhythmia while playing a league game with Barcelona on October 30 and six weeks later, announced he had to retire from football at the age of 33 due to a heart condition.

Although his wish of playing in a fourth World Cup is over, Aguero is hopeful he can help Argentina lift the trophy in a different role.

“I want to go to the World Cup,” Aguero said. “I spoke to Scaloni. He called me…the lads as well.

“We are looking to have a meeting this week and see what can be done… There is the idea that I could be a part of the backroom staff. If I go, I would be able to be with the players and be in the training sessions.”

The former Manchester City star, who won the Copa America with Argentina in 2021, would have been considered by Scaloni for the tournament in Qatar.

Aguero said that he had a chip inserted to monitor his heart.

“If my heart accelerates, the doctors know,” he said. “I have a chip inserted. The other day I was running on the treadmill, and I played a game of football tennis and I ran out of breath.

“Sometimes I wonder if I will ever be able to sprint again. I am scared.”

Aguero twice won the Under-20 World Cup with Argentina. He was close to winning the World Cup in 2014 with the senior national team but Argentina lost 1-0 in extra-time to Germany in the final at the Maracana stadium.

Seven years later, at the same venue, Argentina, with Aguero on the squad, won its first major title in 28 years by beating Brazil 1-0 to lift the 2021 Copa America.

Argentina have qualified for the 2022 World Cup and are unbeaten in qualifying.