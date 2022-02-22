Suame Gets Second Astro Turf

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu breaking the grounds for the park project

A MEGA sod-cutting ceremony has been held for the commencement of work of an ultramodern astro turf football pitch at the New Suame Division School.

Held on Sunday, the event was attended by the Suame MP, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Ghana Gas CEO, Ben Asante and Ashanti Regional NPP Organiser, Francis Adomako.

The edifice is being sponsored by Ghana Gas and it is among other things, intended to help to provide a modern sports facility to help produce future football stars for the state.

The brainchild of the project, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Suame NPP MP and the Majority Leader in Parliament, has already worked for a similar facility to start at Breman.

In his succinct speech, Kyei Mensah Bonsu said the New Suame Division Park has produced former Kotoko stars like Francis Akwaffo, Kofi Owusu and others in the past.

Football, he said, has become a lucrative business across the world, therefore it was important that the park was redeveloped into a modern facility to produce soccer stars.

According to him, he has used his office as Suame MP to work for projects such as school projects, hospitals, water and roads to be constructed in Suame to uplift the place.

The CEO of Ghana Gas, Ben Asante, on his part, said the Suame lawmaker solicited for support from his outfit to construct the park, which would help to improve sports.

According to him, the construction of the astro turf formed part of Ghana Gas’ corporate social responsibilities, pointing out that the park would help produce soccer stars.

Suame MCE, Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, said the park would be completed in six months’ time and it would boast of an artificial pitch, sitting stands, flood lights and fencing.

He said the promotion of sporting activities, especially football in Suame, is dear to the heart of the Suame MP, saying “another park project is now ongoing at Breman.”

Representatives of BEST Limited, contractors engaged to construct the New Suame Division Park, assured to do a professional work on the stipulated time.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi