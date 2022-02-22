Ready Promotions Boss Pledges Boxing Support

John Manfo

The Chief Executive Officer of (CEO) of Fight Ready Promotions, John Manfo, has given assurance that the new phase of the Ghana Boxing Association (GBA) leadership is working hard to promote transparency and create opportunities for all stakeholders in Ghana boxing.

According to him, this is a strong commitment to ensuring that no one feels sidelined or left behind.

Manfo, who is also a member of the GBA Executive Board, reaffirmed that he and the team are set to make Ghana boxing better and create avenues to produce more highly-spirited continental and world champions.

He was speaking in an exclusive interview with KASAPA Sports during a GBA meeting with promoters.

“I would like to urge all boxing event organisers to contact the sanctioning body if they need help or support. I also assure everybody that the board will be working very hard with all identified and recognised partners like the gyms, boxers, coaches, trainers, referees as well as promoters and managers,” he stressed.

Manfo used the opportunity to entreat all boxing lovers, fans and the Ghanaian public to storm the Bukom Boxing Arena to watch the new Ghana Professional Boxing League proudly sponsored by Imax Media among other companies.

He expressed excitement that a gym and the best boxer will take home a Renault car.

He also wished Emmanuel Tagoe well and the best of success as he fights American Ryan Garcia on April 9, 2022 in San Antonio, USA.

Mr. Manfo further commended the media for being loyal partners promoting Ghana boxing.

“I must say that the media have been very loyal partners and I call on them once again to rise to the occasion and raise the publicity bar for us this time around so that we can promote our boxers and the teams,” he stressed.

From The Sports Desk