FIFA Sets New Date For Ghana-Nigeria Clash

Ghana’s plans for their decisive 2022 World Cup play-off against rivals Nigeria have been thrown off gear after football’s world governing body, FIFA rescheduled the dates for Ghana’s Qatar 2022 World Cup play-offs.

The two matches to decide which of the two countries would seal a ticket for the World Cup in Qatar was originally scheduled for March 24 and 27.

However, it has now been rescheduled to March 25 and 29.

Indeed, the news has come as a big relief for both sides whose squad are dominated by players plying their trade in Europe with some of the top clubs in the world.

Refreshingly, the change in dates, offers more days of training before the first leg while extending the training day for the second-leg by another day.

The Black Stars will first host the Super Eagles in Cape Coast before travelling to Abuja for the second leg.

The winner of the two-legged game qualifies for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ghana are hoping to make a return to the Mundial after missing the Russia 2018 World Cup.